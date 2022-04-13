Kaiser High School’s baseball team conquered Rialto, 5-2, on April 12 to improve its record to 6-1 in league action and 16-7 overall.
Jesus Ledesma blasted a double and a single, scored a run, and drove in two runs for the Cats.
Frank Estrada boomed a triple and scored a run. Benjamin Tena had two singles and an RBI, while Brandon Alvarez obtained a double, run, and RBI. Andrew Griffin had a single and two runs.
Diego Castillo pitched five innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out nine. Christian Carpio pitched the final two innings.
In a previous game, Kaiser romped past Victor Valley, 8-2, as Ledesma clubbed a home run and a single and drove in four runs. Estrada doubled, scored two runs, and drove in two runs. Carlos Lopez and Alvarez each had a single and an RBI, and Daniel Soto and Tena both singled.
Eliezer Gonzalez, Carpio, and Samuel Uriarte combined for the mound win.
