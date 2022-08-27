After trailing on the scoreboard most of the way, the Kaiser High School football team rallied for a dramatic 36-35 win over Ramona in a wild non-league game on Aug. 26.
Kaiser was behind 35-28 when Jonathan Marshall Jr. scored on a short touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, and then the Cats converted a two-point conversion to go ahead for the first time.
Ramona had one last chance to come back, but a field goal attempt in the final minute was no good, giving the Cats the spectacular victory.
Kaiser, which relied on the terrific running of Kiyel Tyler and Marshall but also benefited from some key passes, raised its record to 2-0.
Ramona went ahead quickly in the first quarter, 7-0, but Kaiser responded in a hurry as quarterback Tristan Reyes completed a 65-yard touchdown pass to Tyler to tie the score at 7-7.
The visitors then tallied a pair of TDs to take a 21-7 lead after one quarter.
Marshall’s 6-yard touchdown run enabled Kaiser to cut the deficit to 21-13, but Ramona scored again to go up, 28-13.
However, Kaiser rallied once more, cashing in two touchdowns by Tyler (one on a dazzling hook-and-ladder play) at the end of the first half to gain a 28-28 tie.
Ramona went back in front in the third quarter, but that’s when the Kaiser defense stiffened and kept the explosive Rams out of the end zone the rest of the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.