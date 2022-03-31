Jamari Giddens went 4-for-5, scored a run, and drove in a run as the Kaiser High School baseball team blasted La Sierra, 10-4, in a non-league game on March 22.
Jesus Ledesma pounded two doubles and scored a run, while Benjamin Tena doubled and singled and scored a run for the Cats.
Carlos Lopez went 2-for-2, scored two runs, and drove in two runs. Brandon Alvarez and Daniel Soto both crushed doubles, Andrew Griffin tripled, and Lance Armijo singled.
Diego Castillo pitched five strong innings, allowing no runs, two hits, and no walks. He struck out seven batters.
----- THEN ON MARCH 23, Kaiser smashed Upland, 11-2, for its eighth straight victory. The Cats raised their record to 11-4 overall.
Tena went 2-for-2, drove in two runs, and scored two runs. Giddens had two singles, two runs, and two RBI. Ledesma singled twice and knocked in two runs. Griffin had a single and drove in two runs. Raul Galarza and Alvarez each doubled and Aiden DeLaCruz, Frank Estrada, and Cesar Soto all singled.
Tena was the winning pitcher, allowing no runs, one hit, and two walks in four innings while striking out four.
