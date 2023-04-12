The Kaiser baseball team exploded for eight runs in the first inning and rolled to an 11-4 victory over Rialto on April 7.
The Cats improved their record to 4-1 in league competition and 14-3 overall.
Daniel Inzunza smashed a home run and a single, scored two runs, and drove in three runs to help spark the Cats.
Lance Armijo hammered a double and a single, scored a run, and drove in three runs.
Benjamin Tena blasted a double, scored two runs, and knocked in three runs.
Daniel Soto bashed a double and a single, scored a run, and had one RBI.
Jesus Ledesma singled twice and scored a run. Tino Cuellar had a single, run, and RBI, while Dominic Morales, Jacob Mota, and Jesse DeSantiago all added singles.
Cesar Soto and Tena were the pitchers.
----- IN A previous game, Kaiser downed Rialto, 4-1, as DeSantiago pitched five strong innings, allowing five hits and one run. Cesar Soto did a good job in relief, allowing no hits and no runs in two innings.
John Tena went 3-for-3 with a double, two singles, and one run. Benjamin Tena doubled, singled, and had an RBI.
Additional hits were provided by Armijo, Inzunza, Daniel Soto, and Raul Galarza.
