Kaiser High School's 1-2 punch was more than enough to knock out its first-round opponent in the CIF football playoffs on Nov. 5.
Sophomore running backs Kiyel Tyler (wearing jersey No. 1) and Jonathan Marshall Jr. (jersey No. 2) combined for six touchdowns as the Cats overran South Torrance, 49-28, in front of a roaring crowd at the Kaiser field.
The victory enables coach Bill Cardosi's team (which is seeded No. 3 in the Division 10 tournament with a 5-5 record) to advance into the second round against Northview on Nov. 12.
"We're known for winning in the playoffs and I told the boys that we had a tradition to uphold," Cardosi said.
Tyler (who scored four TDs) and Marshall were determined to maintain that great tradition, and they received lots of help from their offensive linemen.
"We just pounded the football all night long. Numbers 1 and 2 ran wild," Cardosi said.
However, it was another runner - Deandre Wimbley -- who made the key play of the game.
After Kaiser went ahead, 14-7 on Marshall's short run in the second quarter, South Torrance scored two quick TDs to claim a 21-14 lead.
But on the ensuing kickoff, Wimbley accepted the football on his own 28-yard line and sped 72 yards down the sideline for a touchdown to tie the score at 21-21.
"That kickoff return was huge," Cardosi said.
In the third quarter, Tyler dashed 30 yards to the end zone, putting Kaiser back on top to stay, 28-21.
A few minutes later, Tyler went in for an apparent 26-yard touchdown, but it was called back by a penalty. But that didn't stop the Cats because quarterback John Quiroga scrambled for a 25-yard gain and then Marshall ran 10 yards to paydirt, making it 35-21.
Tyler clinched the win by cashing in touchdowns of 18 and 14 yards in the fourth period.
