The San Gorgonio football team played its Homecoming game against Kaiser on Oct. 15, and the Spartans entertained the fans with a spectacular fireworks show at halftime.
But that was the only highlight for San G. in the game.
Kaiser, on the other hand, displayed plenty of explosiveness on offense as well as excellent performances on defense and special teams, resulting in a 52-0 victory for the Cats.
Kaiser, which raised its record to 3-4, is scheduled to host local rival Jurupa Hills in a key Sunkist League duel on Friday, Oct. 22.
As they have all season, the Cats relied on their outstanding rushing attack against San G.
Kaiser moved out to an early lead with the help of a 12-yard run by Kiyel Tyler.
In the second period, Tyler fooled the Spartans by becoming a pass receiver. He was wide open downfield when quarterback John Quiroga threw the football to him for a 34-yard touchdown.
After the San G. offense was stymied by the Kaiser defense (which played its best game of the season), the Spartans tried to punt on fourth down but the kick was blocked by the Cats. That set up a 5-yard TD run by Jonathan Marshall Jr.
A few moments later, Kaiser defender Oscar Trevino intercepted a pass. Gustavo Salas stepped onto the field and kicked a 35-yard field goal, putting Kaiser on top at halftime, 31-0.
In the second half, Deandre Wimbley was the standout for the Cats, scoring three touchdowns on runs of 33, 2, and 3 yards.
