The Kaiser High School soccer ladies achieved a 6-0 win over Fontana in Sunkist League action on Jan. 22.
Leslie Lopez scored two goals to lead the way for the Cats, who raised their league record to 2-1-2 (5-4-4 overall).
Daisy Ramirez, Evelyn Martinez, Wendy Garcia, and Nalonie Allgeier all cashed in a goal.
The Cats played well defensively, and goalkeeper Gaby Guerrero had three saves.
