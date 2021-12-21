Kaiser High School’s soccer team has played very well at the start of the 2021-22 season, but the Cats faced a tough challenge from Jurupa Hills in their game on Dec. 16.
The Spartans acquired a 1-0 lead at halftime before Kaiser came back in the second half to capture a 2-1 victory.
Goals by Itzak Ramirez and Alessandro Torres enabled the Cats to edge their local rivals and raise their record to 6-1-2.
“It was a hard-fought game,” said Kaiser coach Erik Espino. “We came out strong in the second half.”
Espino thought his team (which has several young players) passed the ball well, but he said the squad may have been weary from playing several games in a short amount of time recently.
Prior to a 3-1 loss to Ontario on Dec. 13, the Cats had reeled off five straight victories, including wins by 2-0 over Grand Terrace and 1-0 over Hillcrest.
“We won the Linfield Christian Tournament, so the boys got a little jazzed about that,” Espino said.
Kaiser claimed the tournament title thanks to shutouts of Ontario Christian (4-0) and Linfield Christian (3-0).
Espino praised Ramirez, a senior captain who has sparkled on defense.
“He keeps us in the game every single time,” the coach said. “He leads by example because he plays hard every day without complaining.”
