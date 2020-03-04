Jazlynn Viramontes went 4-for-4 with a triple, double, and two singles as the Kaiser High School softball team trounced Twentynine Palms, 11-0, in a non-league tournament game on Feb. 28.
Sienna Topete went 3-for-3 and scored two runs, while Priscilla Pena and Miranda Pozos each singled on two occasions.
Paola Pineda, Amaya Estrada, Kimberly Valenzuela, and Julieta Monreal all singled once.
Monreal pitched well, allowing three hits and striking out six batters in four innings.
The Cats played well overall in the Coachella Valley Tournament, obtaining victories of 6-2 over Yucca Valley and 6-5 over Westminster.
