The Kaiser High School softball team achieved a pair of victories over local rival Jurupa Hills last week.
On April 5, the Cats topped the Spartans, 5-2, as Vanessa Contreras blasted a three-run home run.
Aubriana Espinoza went 3-for-4 and scored a run, while Jaclyn Viramontes drilled a double and a single and drove in two runs.
Amaya Estrada slugged a double and a single. Aaliyah Davis doubled and Hailey Montoya singled and scored a run.
For Jurupa Hills, Kaylin Olguin went 3-for-4 with a double, two singles, and a run. Natalie Montes belted a triple and two singles. Isabella Torres doubled and singled. Haylee Torres, Savannah Casillas, Elise Sanchez, and Rosie Torralva all singled.
On April 3, Kaiser held on for a 6-4 win over Jurupa Hills.
