In a dramatic finish, three teams -- Kaiser, Summit, and Bloomington -- finished in a tie for first place in the Sunkist League men's basketball standings.
Bloomington had been the leader during much of the season and owned a perfect 8-0 league record heading into the final two games, while Kaiser and Summit were both 6-2.
But on Feb. 3, the Cats pulled out a thrilling 61-59 victory over Bloomington, and then on Feb. 5, Summit obtained a 43-41 win against the Bruins, leaving all three local rivals tied at the top with records of 8-2.
As a result, Kaiser (which rolled past Fontana, 76-55, in its finale on Feb. 5) was able to collect a share of its seventh straight Sunkist championship -- one of the longest streaks in the history of prep sports in Fontana.
In the showdown between Summit and Bloomington, the SkyHawks built a 33-23 lead early in the fourth quarter, but the Bruins rallied to claim a 41-40 edge in the final minutes.
Summit freshman Jason Roberts II made two free throws with 37.3 seconds left to put his team in front, 42-41. After Bloomington missed a field goal attempt, Roberts added one more foul shot to provide the final margin of victory.
"I was just thinking about getting the win for my team," Roberts said, when asked about his calm demeanor under pressure.
Summit coach John Romagnoli said he was pleased with the contributions of Chazz Bruny and Miguel Robles, two key starters who returned to the lineup after suffering ankle sprains recently.
"To get them back was huge for us," Romagnoli said. "It was a battle tonight. Both teams wanted it, and we really needed it. I'm really proud of the way we played; it was a total team effort."
Summit's Devean James turned in a fine performance on defense to help thwart the Bruins.
"We all played hard and did what we needed to get done," James said.
Kaiser will enter the CIF playoffs as the No. 1 representative from the Sunkist League in the 3AA Division. Both Summit and Bloomington will compete in the 4AA Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.