The Kaiser High School baseball team exploded for five runs in the fifth inning and four more runs in the sixth to obtain an 11-6 win over Don Lugo on March 7.
It was the sixth straight victory for the Cats, who raised their record to 8-1 overall.
Tino Cuellar went 3-for-4 and drove in a run, while Lance Armijo crushed a triple and a single, scored a run, and knocked in two runs in a 2-for-2 effort.
Daniel Inzunza was 2-for-3 with a double, single, two runs, and one RBI. John Tena doubled and scored two runs. Jesus Ledesma went 2-for-4 with a double, single, and two runs. Raul Galarza bashed two singles and drove in two runs. Benjamin Tena had two singles and one RBI.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME, the Cats pounded San Gorgonio, 15-2, as Benjamin Tena clobbered two doubles, scored three runs, and drove in three runs.
John Tena crushed a double and a single, scored two runs, and drove in a run. Ledesma had two singles, two runs, and one RBI, and Galarza had a double, single, and two runs. Daniel Soto had a double, run, and RBI, while Cuellar had a single, run, and RBI. Inzunza singled, scored two runs, and knocked in two runs. Aiden DeLaCruz added a single.
Benjamin Tena, Zeke Cortez, and Samuel Uriarte combined for the pitching victory, allowing no earned runs.
----- ALSO, Kaiser won a thriller over Arlington, 2-1, in eight innings.
The Cats benefited from strong pitching by Cesar Soto and Jesse DeSantiago, who combined on a six-hitter and did not give up any earned runs.
Jacob Mota and Armijo each singled twice, while Inzunza had a single, run, and RBI. Ledesma drilled a double, and additional hits were supplied by Benjamin Tena, Cuellar, and Galarza. John Tena had an RBI.
