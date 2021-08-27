The Kaiser High School volleyball team raised its record to 5-3 in early season action.
The Cats downed local rival Fontana A.B. Miller on Aug. 26 for their fourth straight victory. Kaiser prevailed by scores of 25-11, 25-14, 25-21.
Earlier, Kaiser pounded Colton, 25-11, 25-8, 25-20.
In addition, the Cats were triumphant over Rialto (25-12, 25-10, 25-11) and Patriot (25-16, 25-11, 25-19).
Kaiser is led by its three senior captains, Nathalia Burciaga, Natalie Cage, and Precious Chikezie.
