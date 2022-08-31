The Kaiser High School volleyball team lifted its record to 4-1 by posting a 3-1 victory over local rival Fontana A.B. Miller on Aug. 26.
The Cats prevailed in the first set, 25-8, before the Rebels obtained a 25-23 win in the second set. Then Kaiser won the last two sets, 25-18 and 25-12.
Previously, the Cats vanquished Colony (3-0), Rialto (3-0), and North (2-0).
