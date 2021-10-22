The Kaiser High School volleyball team hammered Granite Hills, 3-0, in the first round of the CIF Division 7 playoffs on Oct. 21.
The Cats breezed to victories by scores of 25-10, 25-13, and 25-18 in front of their home fans.
Kaiser, which raised its record to 16-10, advanced into the second round to play Hillcrest on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Kaiser has enjoyed a good season in 2021, finishing in a tie for second place in the league standings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.