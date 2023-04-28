Summit gave the Kaiser baseball team a major challenge, but once again, the Cats were able to achieve the Sunkist League title.
Kaiser stopped the SkyHawks, 5-1, on April 26 to clinch the undisputed championship with a record of 10-1 (20-4 overall).
The SkyHawks, who could have won the title by obtaining victories over Kaiser on both April 26 and in the regular season finale on April 28, ended up in second place.
Under the leadership of coach Mike Spinuzzi, the Cats have been a dominant force in baseball ever since the school opened in 1999. Kaiser and Summit also finished 1-2 in the standings in 2022.
Kaiser scored three runs in the third inning and two more in the fourth stanza with help from Raul Galarza, who pounded a double and two singles and scored a run.
Jesse DeSantiago pitched very well, not allowing the SkyHawks to score until the sixth inning. He raised his season record to 6-0.
Daniel Soto went 3-for-4 for Kaiser and Daniel Inzunza had a double, single, run, and RBI. Tino Cuellar had two singles and a run and Benjamin Tena had two singles.
For Summit, Dylan Harrison collected two singles, Andres Aguilar had a single and an RBI, and Isaac Castanon notched a single.
Summit (8-3 in league, 20-7 overall) saw its 15-game winning streak come to an end. Back in March, the SkyHawks had dealt the Cats their only league loss, 2-1.
Both Kaiser and Summit will advance to the CIF playoffs. The pairings will be announced on May 1.
