Due to an unusual set of circumstances, Kaiser High School’s long tradition of advancing to the CIF playoffs every year has been halted.
Despite having a 6-4 record, the Cats were left out of the post-season tournament when the pairings were announced on Oct. 30.
The Cats had previously qualified for the playoffs 20 straight years, winning four CIF championships during that span.
The Cats had ended up in a three-way tie for second place in the Sunkist League after receiving a forfeit victory over Eisenhower on Oct. 28.
Jurupa Hills took first place in the league with a 3-0 record, while Summit, Eisenhower, and Kaiser were all 1-2.
Unfortunately for the Cats, Kaiser was designated the at-large representative by the league because of a coin flip.
Thom Simmons, the CIF’s assistant commissioner, said that before the drawings were made, Kaiser had been established in Division 8 for playoff purposes.
“We only had three (at-large) openings in that division,” Simmons said.
The CalPreps rankings, which determine the playoff berths, had the following teams and their rankings in Division 8: 127. Elsinore; 130. Aliso Niguel. 134. Redondo Union. 139. Jordan. 140. Kaiser.
“That means we had to take the first three teams in order of rankings for that division. We could have only taken Kaiser had there been five openings in that bracket,” Simmons said.
Kaiser coach Bill Cardosi expressed his disappointment with the result with a Twitter post.
“We did not make the playoffs,” he said. “According to the rules, an at-large wild card team cannot be the No. 1 seed in a division. If you’re No. 1 overall and at at-large team you’re out.”
Cardosi said if Kaiser happened to have been in Division 9, the Cats would have been the No. 1 seed.
In fact, the Cats owned a better record than many of the other teams that made the playoffs in Divisions 9 through 14.
Kaiser was the only Fontana team that did not qualify for the playoffs this year. Fontana A.B. Miller reached the tournament in Division 13 with a 4-6 record and Fontana High School qualified with a 3-7 record in Division 14.
Summit is in the Division 7 tournament with a 5-5 slate and Jurupa Hills will be in the Division 5 bracket with a 7-3 mark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.