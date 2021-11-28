Bill Cardosi, the coach of the Kaiser High School football team, has been selected to be one of the coaches for the Inland Valley Hall of Fame All-Star Classic in January.
Cardosi will coach the Eastern San Bernardino County all-stars, who will be from schools located east of the Interstate 15 Freeway (including the High Desert).
Thomas Fleming, the coach at Western Christian High School, will be the coach of the Western San Bernardino County all-stars, who will be from schools located west of I-15 (including the Pomona/Diamond Bar area).
The game will be played on Jan. 15 and will feature many of the top seniors from the local area. They will be identified at a later date.
“Each player will receive a custom football jersey they’ll be able to keep,” said Fontana resident Brian Arrington, a coordinator of the game. Arrington is an on-air personality heard on FOX Sports Radio (Riverside/San Bernardino).
