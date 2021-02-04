Trevian Tribble, a football standout at Kaiser High School, has accepted a full-ride scholarship to play at Weber State University in Utah this next year.
Tribble, an All-CIF quarterback, announced his decision on National Signing Day, Feb. 3 and will be competing as a defensive back at the college level.
Tribble has been a strong leader at Kaiser, helping the team win the CIF championship and the State Southern Regional title in 2018, and then in 2019 he was instrumental in the Cats winning the Sunkist League crown for the second straight year. He has compiled a 25-3 record as a starting QB.
In both his junior and sophomore seasons, he produced more than 1,000 yards passing as well as rushing.
His talents aren't limited to the football field. He is also an excellent student academically and is the starting center fielder for the Kaiser baseball team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.