A grand opening celebration was held for a new park in Bloomington on Aug. 6, and one of the highlights of the event was a free soccer clinic hosted by the Ontario Fury professional team.
The Fury sent six coaches and four players to run the clinic, which was offered to children ages 8-14. Fifty kids who pre-registered were given a T-shirt.
Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. gave the children a brief motivational speech at the beginning of the clinic, which took place at the start of the festivities at the new Ayala Park and Community Center, located at 17909 Marigold Avenue.
The park features multiple playground areas, exercise equipment, a zip line, covered and uncovered picnic shelters, a dog park, a lighted basketball court, and restrooms.
The new Community Center will provide 200,000 square feet of facilities and services. It also features a veterans memorial that was moved from the previous Ayala Park adjacent to the Interstate 10 Freeway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.