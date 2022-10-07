The Los Angeles Clippers will be making a special appearance at Toyota Arena in Ontario on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
The Clippers will be playing the Denver Nuggets in their final preseason game before the NBA regular season starts.
The Clippers are hoping for much success in 2022-23 and are pleased with the return of small forward Kawhi Leonard, who missed the 2021-22 season due to an injury.
For tickets or more information, visit www.toyota-arena.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.