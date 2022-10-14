The Los Angeles Galaxy and Dignity Health teamed up to host a free youth soccer clinic at the San Bernardino Soccer Complex on Oct. 8.
Children from throughout the region enjoyed the event, which was the third of five clinics planned at various locations in Southern California.
Each clinic includes instructions by Galaxy youth soccer coaches, an L.A. Galaxy player appearance, family-friendly engagement with L.A. Galaxy mascot Cozmo and the Star Squad, plus a team T-shirt.
Dignity Health represents both Community Hospital of San Bernardino and St Bernardine Medical Center.
