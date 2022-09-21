The Los Angeles Kings will be bringing exciting National Hockey League action to Toyota Arena in Ontario on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
The Kings will be facing the San Jose Sharks in a preseason game in the Empire Classic.
The game will begin at 7 p.m. and doors open at 6 p.m.
Toyota Arena is promoting an Empire Classic Ticket Pack, which includes a ticket to the opening night game for the Ontario Reign pro hockey team next month.
The Reign’s 2022-23 American Hockey League season opener will take place on Friday, Oct. 14 against the Abbotsford Canucks.
For more information, visit https://www.toyota-arena.com/events or www.ontarioreign.com.
