Donte Deayon is excited about the possibilities for this upcoming season with the Los Angeles Rams.
But he is also excited about something else -- helping children succeed in academics and athletics.
Deayon, a Summit High School graduate, held a school supply giveaway in Fontana on July 24 in conjunction with his GoodEatz nonprofit foundation.
"Being able to give back to the community is something I've always wanted to do," he said with a big smile, "and I'm doing it with my family and friends, so it's even better."
During the event, Deayon and his helpers gave away backpacks to students and also gave them information about the flag football league that he is starting in the Inland Empire this fall.
Now the 27-year-old Deayon is heading to training camp and is eager to secure his position with the Rams. He is a backup cornerback who has played on and off with the team since December of 2018.
He said it is a "blessing and an honor" to be on the L.A. team.
"Just seeing the coaching staff and the culture that has been built is amazing, and I'm ready and excited to contribute to that," he said.
Deayon helped lead Summit to the CIF championship in 2011. He then played college football at Boise State, earning All-Mountain West Second Team honors three straight years.
He was signed by the NFL's New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and then was cut from the team in 2018. Even though he lacks the size of many cornerbacks (he is 5-feet-9 and 159 pounds), his strong work ethic has impressed the coaches of the Giants and now the Rams.
He is looking forward to being at SoFi Stadium when the Rams face the Los Angeles Chargers in the exhibition opener on Saturday, Aug. 14.
