Kaitlynn LaFleur smashed two doubles, scored a run, and drove in a run as the Summit High School softball team triumphed over Carter, 7-3, in a non-league game on Feb. 29.
Yamile Castro went 2-for-3, scored a run, and knocked in two runs to aid the SkyHawks' offense.
Kayla Carter-Thomas slugged a double and Madison Lourenco had a single, run, and RBI.
Aaliyah Arratia was the winning pitcher.
----- IN A GAME on March 3, the SkyHawks lost to Sultana, 9-5, even though Bianca Diamond went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a single, and three runs scored.
Lourenco walloped a triple and a single and drove in three runs. Jaslyn Sanchez was 2-for-3 with two runs and LaFleur had a single and an RBI.
