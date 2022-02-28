Kyle Larson won the NASCAR Cup Series championship last year, and there's no doubt that he remains a major force to be reckoned with in 2022.
On an entertaining afternoon of racing at Auto Club Speedway, Larson emerged triumphant in the WISE Power 400 on Feb. 27.
"It's always fun to win here in the home state," said Larson, a native of Elk Grove, who was victorious for the second time in Fontana.
There were 32 lead changes among nine drivers during the race, which featured 12 cautions for 59 laps.
Larson started slowly but came on strong at the end, leading 27 of the final 34 laps. He managed to hold off challenges by second-place Austin Dillon, third-place Erik Jones, and fourth-place Daniel Suarez.
Previously, Tyler Reddick dominated much of the race, leading 90 laps and winning both the first and second stages, before suffering a flat tire on Lap 152.
“There were definitely some guys that were quicker than us, but they had their misfortunes," Larson said.
"Yeah, it definitely feels good to get a win early on in the year because going to a new car you don't know if you're going to win or not. But I mean, you have confidence in your race team. It was neat today to see some guys who don't typically run up front run up front and contend for the win."
One of those was Suarez, who came through with his most impressive performance at Fontana.
“We're going to win a few races very soon here,” he said. “I just can't thank everyone enough on my team. We had a fast car, but we went through a lot of adversity. We had a few issues. We hit the wall once. We had an issue with a diffuser. My pit crew, those guys are legends, it's unbelievable."
This was the 25th anniversary event for the Fontana track, which did not hold a race last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
