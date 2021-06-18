The Little League baseball and softball season has undergone a lot of disruption because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now all of the all-star tournament schedules have been finalized and it's time for the District 71 competition to begin.
The local post-season playoffs will be held at locations in both Fontana and Rancho Cucamonga.
The 9-11 baseball tourney will start on June 23 at Bill Martin Park in Fontana, while the Major softball and Senior softball games will begin on June 25 at Jack Bulik Park.
The first round games are:
• 8-10 baseball -- hosted by Vineyard LL (Etiwanda Elementary School, 6925 Etiwanda Avenue, Etiwanda)
June 26 -- Fontana Elks vs. Citrus, 10 a.m.; Vineyard vs. Fontana Community, 1 p.m.; Fontana Southridge vs. Rancho, 4 p.m.; Fontana American vs. Deer Canyon, 7 p.m.
• 9-11 baseball -- hosted by Fontana American LL (Bill Martin Park, 7881 Juniper Avenue, Fontana)
June 23 -- Vineyard vs. Citrus, 5 p.m.; Fontana Community vs. Deer Canyon, 7:30 p.m. June 25 -- Fontana Southridge vs. winner of Vineyard vs. Citrus.
• Major baseball -- hosted by Citrus Little League (Red Hill Park, 7484 Vineyard Avenue, Rancho Cucamonga)
June 28 -- Citrus vs. Fontana Community, 5 p.m.; Fontana Elks vs. Rancho, 7:30 p.m. June 29 -- Vineyard vs. Southridge, 6 p.m.
• Junior baseball -- hosted by Deer Canyon (Heritage Park, 5546 Beryl Street, Alta Loma)
June 21 -- Citrus vs. Fontana American, 6 p.m. June 22 -- Fontana Community vs. Rancho, 6 p.m.
• Senior baseball -- hosted by Citrus Little League (Red Hill Park)
June 19 -- Fontana Elks vs. Rancho, noon; Fontana American vs. Fontana Community, 4 p.m.
• Major softball -- hosted by Fontana Elks (Jack Bulik Park, 16581 Filbert Street, Fontana)
June 25 -- Fontana Southridge vs. Fontana Elks, 5 p.m.
• Senior softball -- hosted by Fontana Elks
June 25 -- Fontana American vs. Fontana Elks, 7:30 p.m.
