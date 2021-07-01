The Fontana Community Little League Senior Division all-star baseball team achieved the District 71 championship with a 15-4 win over Fontana Elks on June 28.
Both of the Fontana teams played well during the double-elimination tournament and advanced to the title-deciding game at Red Hill Park in Rancho Cucamonga.
Elks had forced a final game in the tourney with an 11-1 victory over Community on June 26. In a previous game, Community won a 5-3 game against Elks on June 24.
In the championship round, Community received fine pitching from starter Jacob Fernandez, who recorded the win. Sebastian Sanchez relieved him and got the last outs.
Christien Velez led Community at the plate by going 4-for-5 and driving in four runs.
All 13 players made huge contributions, including Nathan Cszycozn, who demonstrated his stamina by being the catcher throughout the entire tourney.
The defense was led by shortstop Devin Minera along with Jonas Rubio, Kenny Benitiez, Nick Sisquerios, Sergio Sanchez, Joseph Ramirez, Eric Cardenas, Nathan Sandoval and John Rivas.
"Considering our boys have not played for a year due to the pandemic, all the boys had a fantastic time," said Phil Velez, the Community manager. The coaches are Kris Minera and Mark Fernandez.
----- RESULTS of other divisions:
• 8-10 baseball -- hosted by Vineyard LL (Etiwanda Elementary School, 6925 Etiwanda Avenue, Etiwanda)
Three Fontana teams won their first-round games in the tournament on June 26. Elks achieved a wild 22-18 victory over Citrus; Community topped Vineyard, 5-3; and Southridge prevailed in a thriller over Rancho, 14-13. In addition, Fontana American lost a heartbreaker to Deer Canyon, 5-4. The next games in the winner's bracket were scheduled for June 30 (results were unavailable at press time).
• 9-11 baseball -- hosted by Fontana American LL (Bill Martin Park, 7881 Juniper Avenue, Fontana)
Community won a thriller over Citrus, 13-12, in the loser's bracket on June 25 and advanced to a game against Southridge on June 30.
• Major baseball -- hosted by Citrus Little League (Red Hill Park, 7484 Vineyard Avenue, Rancho Cucamonga)
Three Fontana teams suffered losses in their first-round games on June 28 and 29. Community was edged by Citrus, 3-2; Elks lost to Rancho, 12-6; and Southridge was downed by Vineyard, 22-1.
• Junior baseball -- hosted by Deer Canyon (Heritage Park, 5546 Beryl Street, Alta Loma)
Community will face Deer Canyon in a winner's bracket game on Monday, July 5. American nudged Rancho, 8-7, on June 29 and will oppose Citrus on July 1.
• Major softball -- hosted by Fontana Elks (Jack Bulik Park, 16581 Filbert Street, Fontana)
Fontana Southridge conquered Fontana Elks, 17-0, in the first game on June 25.
• Senior softball -- hosted by Fontana Elks
June 25 -- Fontana Elks triumphed over Fontana American, 15-5 in the opener on June 25.
