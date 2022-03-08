The Little League season is officially under way in the local area.
Opening day ceremonies for Bloomington Little League were held on March 5 at Kessler Park.
Highlighting the event was the participation of two former members of the Los Angeles Dodgers, third baseman Ron Cey and catcher Steve Yeager. They both were standouts on the 1981 team which won the World Series.
Also in attendance were San Bernardino County 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. and representatives from the County Sheriff’s Department, the County Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol, and the Bloomington Municipal Advisory Council.
Baca said that having the two former Dodgers speak at the celebration was very special for the league.
“Some of the lucky players left the event with autographed baseballs and cards,” Baca Jr. said.
Little Leagues in Fontana are scheduled to begin their seasons this weekend (March 11-12).
