For the second straight year, athletes at Summit High School have achieved a very impressive feat.
All 20 of the school’s 2022-23 varsity athletic teams have compiled an overall team grade point average above 3.0 on the first semester grade report, said athletic director Rob Peterson.
Peterson was extremely proud of all the SkyHawks and saluted them for also accomplishing this same goal of perfection during the 2021-22 year.
“As you probably know, students need at least a 2.0 in order to participate, but that is not good enough for this school, our athletes, our coaches, or our staff,” Peterson said. “Everyone has a hand in this and it is appropriate for everyone to celebrate this accomplishment.”
The teams with the top GPAs are boys’ tennis, girls’ tennis, and girls’ cross country.
----- THE FULL LIST of Summit squads and their GPAs:
Fall sports:
• Football: 3.006
• Girls’ volleyball: 3.104
• Girls’ tennis: 3.598
• Girls’ cross country: 3.525
• Boys’ cross country: 3.246
• Boys’ water polo: 3.186
Winter:
• Boys’ basketball: 3.121
• Girls’ basketball: 3.341
• Boys’ soccer: 3.181
• Girls’ soccer: 3.141
• Girls’ water polo: 3.112
• Traditional competitive cheer: 3.187
Spring:
• Baseball: 3.335
• Softball: 3.088
• Boys’ swimming: 3.234
• Girls’ swimming: 3.061
• Boys’ tennis: 3.654
• Boys’ volleyball: 3.057
• Boys’ track: 3.23
• Girls’ track: 3.207
Several teams from the other high schools in Fontana also performed well academically.
----- AT FONTANA HIGH SCHOOL, 19 of the 20 teams had GPAs of 3.0 or above:
Boys’ cross country: 3.597
Girls’ cross country: 3.566
Girls’ volleyball: 3.113
Boys’ water polo: 3.077
Boys’ basketball: 3.000
Girls’ basketball: 3.648
Boys’ soccer: 3.041
Girls’ soccer: 3.052
Boys’ wrestling: 3.039
Girls’ wrestling: 3.000
Girls’ water polo: 3.156
Traditional competitive cheer: 3.235
Baseball: 3.095
Softball: 3.500
Boys’ swimming: 3.144
Girls’ swimming: 3.473
Boys’ track and field: 3.296
Girls’ track and field: 3.487
Boys’ volleyball: 3.073
----- FONTANA A.B. MILLER had 15 teams:
Cross country, girls: 3.531
Softball: 3.145
Soccer, girls: 3.076
Tennis, girls: 3.118
Golf, girls: 3.000
Cross country, boys: 3.000
Baseball: 3.037
Soccer, boys: 3.013
Basketball, boys: 3.027
Basketball, girls: 3.338
Volleyball, boys: 3.027
Track, girls: 3.197
Traditional competitive cheer: 3.142
Volleyball, girls: 3.136
Wrestling, girls: 3.2
----- JURUPA HILLS had 14 teams:
Girls’ tennis
Boys’ tennis
Girls’ volleyball
Girls’ cross country
Boys’ cross country
Girls’ soccer
Boys’ soccer
Girls’ basketball
Boys’ basketball
Softball
Baseball
Girls’ track and field
Boys’ track and field
Traditional competitive cheer
----- KAISER had 12 teams:
Girls’ volleyball: 3.346
Girls’ tennis: 3.373
Boys’ cross country: 3.571
Boys’ basketball: 3.273
Girls’ basketball: 3.483
Boys’ soccer: 3.022
Girls’ soccer: 3.308
Traditional competitive cheer: 3.222
Baseball: 3.245
Softball: 3.493
Boys’ track and field: 3.476
Girls’ track and field: 3.111.
