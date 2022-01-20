Several local football players and coaches were among the San Bernardino County honorees at the Inland Valley Sports Hall of Fame induction event which was held on Jan. 16 at Dave and Buster’s in Ontario.
The ceremony was coordinated by FOX Sports on-air personalities Brian Arrington and Eddie Talbert, Jr.
The keynote speaker for the event was Dick Bruich, the hugely successful former coach at Fontana High School and Kaiser High School. Bruich was one of the inductees in the Hall of Fame in its first year (2017) and was later named Coach of the 20th Century.
In an interview, Bruich noted that one of the standouts on Fohi’s 1987 national championship team, Chris Ybarra, was one of this year’s inductees.
Ybarra, the athletic director at Aquinas High School, was chosen for his numerous achievements, including a CIF and state championship as the Falcons’ softball coach in 2013.
“It makes me very proud to see how well these kids have done after they’ve left high school, gone to college, and made a career,” Bruich said.
Another former coach who was recognized at the event was Larry Tisdale of Etiwanda High School.
In addition, Etiwanda was in the spotlight for this past year’s team. Coach Nick Baiz and defensive lineman Dejon Roney were both selected for Hall of Fame honors.
Two players from schools in Fontana — Justice Carrillo of Kaiser and Andrew Ridge of Miller — were also among the honorees.
“I’m happy I got the chance to be here and to be recognized as one of the top athletes in San Bernardino County,” Ridge said. “I really appreciate it.”
The Miller coach, Andrew Amosa, said: “It’s awesome for student athletes to be honored by the people at FOX Sports.”
Amosa will coach the San Bernardino County all-stars during their all-star game against Riverside County on Saturday, Jan. 29 at Colton High School.
