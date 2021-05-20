Jonathan Salabaj has endured some challenging circumstances -- including a bout with COVID-19 -- while in high school, but his future is looking up now that he has signed with the U.S. Air Force.
Salabaj, a long-time Fontana and Lytle Creek resident, did not get a chance to show his talents as a football quarterback in his senior year at Carter High School due to the pandemic.
Nevertheless, Salabaj (who is also a highly-regarded wrestler) is graduating with academic honors and is optimistic about where his life is headed.
“I’m over the pandemic," he said. "I never stopped living my life, chasing my dreams in the toughest reality I’ve ever had to deal with. I didn't get a football season, but I got a union job as an a essential worker paying taxes. Now I have an opportunity that I’m investing my life in for a future I know will pay off no matter what, as long as I keep working hard.”
Salabaj has been determined to succeed ever since his younger days of playing Fontana Pop Warner Football and competing in USA Wrestling.
His work ethic and resilience enabled him to overcome COVID-19 after he became infected this past year, with very light symptoms. After he recovered, he tested positive for IgG antibodies and was able to donate plasma to help save people's lives.
After losing out on scholarship opportunities because there was no football season, he decided to sign with the Air Force.
Through a program called Athletes of Valor, Salabaj will have the opportunity to earn the GI bill, gain college credits without using athletic eligibility for NCAA competition, and earn a bid to the academy or get help being recruited to play for a college team.
“Salabaj already had his contingency plan in place, luckily," said Carter coach Felipe Salas, who praised his efforts on the field and in the classroom. "Now another smart decision's going to afford him the opportunity to further his dreams."
