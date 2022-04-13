Several high school athletes and coaches from Summit High School felt right at home when the Inland Valley Classic All-Star Basketball Games were held inside their school’s gymnasium on April 10.
In the girls’ game, the “Red” team, coached by Summit’s Latrina Duncan, rolled to a 66-45 win over the “White” team in a contest featuring many of the top senior players in the region.
Among the contributors for the Red squad were Alexis (A.J.) Brown and Christina Zuniga, who had helped lead Summit to the league championship and a berth in the CIF quarterfinals back in February.
“They both played great,” Duncan said. “I’m so proud of how well they represented Summit.”
Brown scored 13 points and Zuniga added 2 points and did a fine job underneath the basket for the Red squad, which also featured Lailony Garcia and Ariana Ramirez of Kaiser.
Duncan praised all of the players and said it was an honor to be selected to coach the all-star team.
“We came together on Wednesday night for the practice, and they were all team-oriented already, so that made it really easy,” Duncan said.
Erica Collins of Chino Hills was named the Most Valuable Player of the contest.
The White team had two local players, Valeria Brewer of Jurupa Hills and Talia Garner of Etiwanda.
Brewer scored 4 points in the first quarter to help keep the White group close, but the Red unit pulled away in the second half with help from several layups by Brown.
----- IN THE BOYS’ GAME, the Red team built a double-digit lead in the second half and held on in the final minutes for a 73-68 victory over the White.
Some of the contributors for the Red squad were Derick Lundy of Summit (who delighted the crowd with a dunk on a rebound), Tyler Jean-Jacques of Fontana A.B. Miller, and Jacob Barcelo of Etiwanda.
Kaiser’s Nicholas Wright was a member of the White team.
The games were coordinated by Summit boys’ basketball coach John Romagnoli along with Brian Arrington and Eddie Talbert of IE Sports Net.
They were pleased to bring the Inland Valley Classic back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols.
A special scholarship was given in memory of Ajailee Lauder, who was killed in a tragic car accident two decades ago. Lauder was the daughter of Fontana High School graduate Bethel Lauder Trice, who has been a coach in the local area for many years.
