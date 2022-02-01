An all-star football team featuring many of the top high school football players in San Bernardino County — including several local standouts — captured an exciting victory on Jan. 29.
The S.B. County team, coached by Andrew Amosa of Fontana A.B. Miller High School, held on for a 26-20 win over the Riverside County squad in the 215 All-Star Classic at Colton High School.
Norion Espadron, a receiver from Etiwanda High School, caught three touchdown passes and was named the Most Valuable Player of the game.
After Riverside County took an early 6-0 lead, San Bernardino County went ahead 8-6 thanks to a TD pass from Etiwanda’s Zach Congalton to Espadron.
Then the San Bernardino County squad converted a huge play when Andrew Garcia unfurled a 97-yard pass to Caesar Fernandez, making it 14-6.
Congalton connected with Espadron again on a touchdown completion, giving San Bernardino County a 20-6 halftime edge.
Players from Fontana schools who were on the roster included:
Miller High School — Luis Dominguez, Diego Nava, Matthew Perez-Guzman, Steven Thomas, Tyler Jean-Jacques
Fontana High School — Jeshua Ayala
Jurupa Hills High School — Aaron Muniz, Steven Serna, Darius Auberry.
The game was coordinated by Brian Arrington and Eddie Talbert Jr. of IE Sports Net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.