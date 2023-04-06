In front of a large crowd, many of the top high school basketball players in San Bernardino County displayed their skills on April 2 at the Summit High School gymnasium.
The annual Inland Valley All-Star Classic was coordinated by Brian Arrington and Eddie Talbert Jr. of IE Sports Net in addition to Summit coach John Romagnoli.
“The Inland Valley Classic is always such a fun event to run,” Romagnoli said. “It was an all-around positive night, a way to honor the seniors on their way out.”
Four players from schools in Fontana were selected to participate.
In the boys’ game, Team Valley pulled away for a 94-75 victory with help from David Burnham of Summit and Jesse Ramirez of Kaiser High School. The opposition, Team Inland, received a great effort from Matt Lopez of Jurupa Hills.
In the girls’ competition, Summit’s Aanisa Moncrief was a member of Team Valley, which edged Team Inland, 47-43.
The event was sponsored by Baker's Drive Thru.
