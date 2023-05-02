Samuel Lopez, the coach of the Summit High School baseball team, has achieved a milestone with his 200th career victory.
The SkyHawks celebrated their coach’s accomplishment on April 28, when the team acquired an 8-4 win over Kaiser in the regular season finale.
Now the SkyHawks are hoping to reach their next goal — success in the CIF playoffs.
Summit earned a home game in the first round of the Division 3 tournament on Thursday, May 4. The SkyHawks, who came in second place in the Sunkist League with a 9-3 record (21-7 overall), will be hosting Redlands East Valley (15-12).
----- OTHER LOCAL TEAMS advancing to the playoffs:
• Kaiser, which took first place in the Sunkist League, will play at home on Friday, May 5. The Cats (10-2 in the league, 21-5 overall) will face Santiago (15-12) in Division 2.
• Etiwanda, the first-place finisher in the Baseline League, will have a home game on May 4. The Eagles (18-7) are going up against Capistrano Valley (13-14) in Division 1.
• Fontana A.B. Miller (13-6-1) tied for first place in the Mountain Valley League. The Rebels will be playing at home against Indio (12-9-1) on May 5 in Division 6.
• Also in Division 6, Bloomington (22-3) is the No. 1 seed and will host the winner of a wild card game on May 5.
• Fontana (15-7) tied for first place in the Skyline League and will play the winner of a wild card game on May 4 in Division 7.
