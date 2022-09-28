High school football teams from Fontana have been struggling so far this year, but they are aiming to make improvements as the second half of the regular season gets under way.
Prior to this week’s games (Sept. 29-30), Kaiser was the only school from Fontana that had a positive won-lost record (3-2).
The Cats have demonstrated their offensive explosiveness while achieving exciting victories over Ramona (36-35) and Segerstrom (35-33). They also lost a heartbreaker to Sultana (29-27).
Kaiser will travel to San Gorgonio for its next contest on Friday, Sept. 30.
----- OTHER GAMES:
• Jurupa Hills was scheduled to play at Grand Terrace on Thursday, Sept. 29. After an 0-3 start, the Spartans have acquired impressive wins over Los Altos (49-0) and Colony (35-10), enabling them to raise their record to 2-3.
• The Summit team will go up the mountain to face Rim of the World on Sept. 30. The SkyHawks are 2-3 following a 57-13 rout of Carter earlier this month.
• Fontana A.B. Miller has a 1-4 non-league record, but the Rebels have high hopes as they begin Mountain Valley League action on Sept. 30 at Jurupa Valley. Miller captured the league championship last year.
• Fontana (1-4) is starting Skyline League competition on Sept. 29 at Colton.
