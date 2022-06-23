The City of Fontana Community Services Department hosted the 2022 Fontana Regional Senior Games after a two-year hiatus.
The series of athletic events, which were free for Fontana residents 55 years and older, were held in April.
The top three winners of each event (gold, silver, and bronze, respectively) were:
Pickleball: Kathi Pryor, Joan Lunt, Salvador Vazquez
Bowling: Jose “Joe” Moreno, Rick Basby, Tony Leogrande
Horseshoe: Tony Leogrande, Willie Montgomery, Pete Lechuga
Table Tennis: Tony Leogrande, Paul Brock, Leonel Munoz
Billiards: Jose Arias, Wayne Marshall, Ramon Carlos
Tennis: Anthony Alcala, Catalina Alcala
The coed softball team participated in a team scrimmage.
Persons who are interested in activities or clubs for adults 55 and older are invited to visit the Fontana Community Senior Center, located at 16710 Ceres Avenue, or online at Seniors.Fontana.org.
These were winners in the Fontana Regional Senior Games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.