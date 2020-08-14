Local residents are mourning the loss of Alyssia Palomino, a former Kaiser High School softball star who passed away earlier this month at the age of 28.
Palomino graduated from Kaiser in 2010 and received a scholarship to play at Auburn University because of her strong pitching ability.
She pitched four games in relief for Auburn in 2011. Her teammates and coaches paid tribute to her memory this past week.
"Her efforts both on and off the field left a lasting impact," Auburn Softball said on Twitter. "She was a friend to all. We will miss her infectious laugh and contagious personality."
Palomino transferred to Cypress Community College and then to Point University, an NAIA school located in Georgia.
In her senior year at Point, Palomino achieved 11 wins and a 3.45 ERA. At the plate, she compiled a .331 average, 31 hits, 3 home runs, and 22 runs batted in. She was named to the Appalachian Athletic Conference All-Academic Team.
No additional information about Palomino's death or about memorial services was immediately available.
This has been a tragic year for the Kaiser softball team. In February, long-time coach John "Spotty" Stevens died at the age of 72. He had a very successful career in high school athletics in Fontana.
