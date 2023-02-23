Two female wrestlers from schools in Fontana performed well in CIF competition earlier this month.
Valeria Chairez of Fontana High School finished third in her weight class at the Eastern Division individual championships. Chairez is Fohi’s highest finisher ever in CIF girls’ wrestling.
Meanwhile, Setsianna Kraynak of Fontana A.B. Miller High School took fourth place in the CIF Northern Division at 116 pounds.
Both Chairez and Kraynak advanced to the Masters Meet last weekend.
