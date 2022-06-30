Little League all-star tournament competition has begun, and Fontana teams in several divisions remain in contention for top honors in District 71 action.
Two baseball tournaments are being played at fields in Fontana and are being hosted by American and Community Little Leagues.
----- THE MAJOR DIVISION baseball tournament (ages 11-12) is at Bill Martin Park, just as it has been for many years.
The top teams in pool play will qualify for the semifinals on July 5, and then the finals will be held on July 7.
As of June 28, in Pool A, the Fontana Community all-stars had a 2-1 record thanks to wins of 5-4 over Vineyard and 9-1 over Alta Loma. In addition, Community suffered a tough 3-2 loss to Citrus.
Fontana American had a 1-2 record due to losses to Citrus, 11-0, and Vineyard, 6-0. American also came through with a 13-0 triumph against Alta Loma. American was scheduled to face Community on June 30.
In Pool B, Southridge had a record of 2-1 with wins of 9-4 against Rancho and 15-3 over Fontana Elks. Southridge also endured an 11-0 defeat vs. Deer Canyon.
The Elks team had a 1-2 record, including a thrilling 11-10 conquest of Rancho, along with a 15-0 loss to Deer Canyon.
----- THE 9-11 ALL-STAR baseball tourney is at Coyote Canyon Park in Fontana.
The Community squad was continuing to compete in the tournament and was scheduled to play in the loser’s bracket against Deer Canyon on June 30. Previously, Community edged Southridge, 9-7, before losing to Vineyard, 14-1.
Southridge accomplished victories of 19-0 over Alta Loma and 25-15 over Citrus before losing to Deer Canyon, 12-4.
----- THE 8-10 ALL-STAR event is being held at Etiwanda Intermediate School in Rancho Cucamonga.
Southridge and American were scheduled to face off on June 30 at 7:30 p.m. in the loser’s bracket.
In earlier games, American topped Community, 12-2, then lost to Vineyard, 8-0, and followed with a 9-2 victory over Elks.
Meanwhile, Southridge routed Rancho, 11-1, lost to Citrus, 12-6, and won a thriller over Deer Canyon, 12-11.
----- THE JUNIOR all-star tourney is being held at Heritage Park in Rancho Cucamonga.
Participating teams from Fontana are Southridge, Elks, Community, and American.
----- THE SENIOR event is at Red Hill Park in Rancho Cucamonga.
The American squad started off well, achieving wins of 12-2 over Alta Loma and 18-4 over Citrus. Then American lost a heartbreaker to Rancho, 15-14, and later was beaten by Deer Canyon, 16-6.
Community downed Citrus, 12-2, but was eliminated by Deer Canyon, 14-1.
----- THE SOFTBALL tournaments were played at Jack Bulik Park in Fontana earlier in June.
In ages 8-10 competition, Southridge won the title with victories over Elks by scores of 17-7 and 18-5.
In the Major Division, Southridge captured the championship with wins over Fontana American, 8-5 and 14-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.