Several sports events will be held in the upcoming weeks at Toyota Arena in Ontario, including appearances by the world-famous Original Harlem Globetrotters on Saturday, Feb. 15.
The Globetrotters are arriving in the Inland Empire as part of their all-new Pushing the Limits World Tour, promising to provide new thrills, high-flying dunks, and unforgettable family moments.
Over the past 94 years, the "Ambassadors of Goodwill" have dazzled and dunked their way into the hearts of more than 148 million fans worldwide, performing in 124 countries and territories in their illustrious history.
At Toyota Arena, they will be performing at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
----- OTHER UPCOMING SPORTS EVENTS at the arena include:
• Sunday, Feb. 16 -- Ontario Reign vs. Colorado professional hockey
• Monday, Feb. 17 -- Ontario Fury vs. San Diego professional arena soccer
• Wednesday, Feb. 19 -- Ontario Fury vs. Dallas
• Friday, Feb. 21 -- Ontario Reign va. Colorado
• Sunday, Feb. 23 -- Ontario Reign vs. San Jose
• Thursday, Feb. 27 -- Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario vs. Austin professional basketball
• Friday, Feb. 28 -- Ontario Reign vs. Tucson
• Saturday, Feb. 29 -- Ontario Reign vs. Bakersfield
• Sunday, March 1 -- Ontario Fury vs. Milwaukee
For more information, visit www.toyota-arena.com.
