Major League Baseball is back, and former Fontana A.B. Miller High School player Jesse Chavez is ready to step on the mound.
Chavez is a pitcher for the Texas Rangers, who will be starting the delayed 2020 season on Friday, July 24.
The 36-year-old Chavez, who has been a reliever most of his career, may see action over the weekend as the Rangers play the Colorado Rockies in the first series at the new Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
He has recovered from an injury which forced him to undergo surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow last September.
The circumstances will certainly be unusual for all baseball teams this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. There will be a shortened 60-game season, and at this point, no fans will be allowed to attend games.
Chavez will get a chance to return to his native Southern California on Sept. 18-21, when the Rangers play at Angel Stadium.
Last year, Chavez had a 3-3 record with a 4.85 ERA with the Rangers.
One of his best seasons was 2018, when he was 5-2 with a 2.55 ERA.
His lengthy pro career began back in 2002, when he was drafted by the Rangers out of Riverside Community College.
He reached the Major League level in 2008 with the Pittsburgh Pirates and later competed for the Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Royals, Toronto Blue Jays, Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, Rangers, and Chicago Cubs before returning to the Rangers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.