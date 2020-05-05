With some golf courses in Southern California staying closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, many golfers took advantage of the Sierra Lakes course in Fontana being open to play 18 holes and hit balls at the driving range this past week.
After being shut down for more than a month, Sierra Lakes announced on April 28 that the course is now open for golf, as long as participants adhere to strict regulations in order to maintain good health.
Access to the property is limited to golfers with pre-paid tee times through golfnow.com, and there are no walk-ons.
The range, putting green, and clubhouse are still closed.
