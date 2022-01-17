Many of the top senior football players in San Bernardino County displayed their talents during the 2022 Inland Valley Hall of Fame Classic on Jan. 15.
The Western all-stars (representing high schools located west of the Interstate 15 Freeway), aided by several athletes from Baseline League champion Etiwanda, claimed a 30-14 victory over the Eastern team in the rare afternoon game at Kaiser High School's stadium.
The players were enthusiastic about getting a chance to perform in the all-star classic, which was not held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I feel blessed to be selected to play in this game, and our team came out here just to have fun," said Norion Espadron, a receiver from Etiwanda who was one of the offensive leaders for the West.
The Western all-stars took a 15-0 lead at halftime thanks to a 25-yard touchdown pass from Jesse Carmona to Isaiah Lopez and a 17-yard TD completion from Mario Martinez to Espadron.
In the third quarter, Carmona connected with Etiwanda's Robert Waters on a 55-yard bomb to make the score 21-0. Waters was later named the MVP of the game.
The Eastern team got on the scoreboard in the fourth period when Kevonn Osborne took off on an 82-yard run before being tackled just short of the goal line. Two plays later, De'Marri Owens of Summit High School blasted into the end zone from 2 yards out.
However, the West responded with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Carmona to Lopez to clinch the win.
The East notched a final touchdown on a pass by Osborne in the final minutes.
In addition to Owens, there were several players from schools in Fontana on the East roster. They included Devean James and Oscar Molina of Summit, Andrew Ridge of Fontana A.B. Miller, Aaron Muniz and Steven Serna of Jurupa Hills, and Donovan Price of Kaiser. The East was coached by Bill Cardosi of Kaiser.
The game was coordinated by IE Sports Net. Another all-star duel, this one featuring players from San Bernardino County as well as Riverside County, will take place on Saturday, Jan. 29 at Colton High School. Andrew Amosa of Miller will coach the San Bernardino County team in that event.
