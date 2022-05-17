Many track and field athletes from schools in Fontana were successful during the 2022 season.
At Summit High School, nine SkyHawks qualified for CIF competition this spring. They were Anaiya Board, Jasmine Board, Alexis Brown, Jerry Davalos, Emya Hawkins, Nevaeh McGruder, Aanisah Moncrief, Faustina Okeke, and Gabreyael Robinson.
Moncrief went on to advance to the CIF Finals in the high jump on May 14.
----- MEANWHILE, AT FONTANA A.B. MILLER, America Aguirre advanced to the CIF Finals in the 400 meters by running her personal best in the preliminary meet.
During the regular season, Aguirre was the league champion in the 400 with a time of 59.69.
Other Rebels who took first place in the league were Kaitlyn Larrondo (1600), Matthew Perez (discus), and Tyshun Northern (high jump).
----- AT JURUPA HILLS, the Spartans were led by Alejandro De La Torre, who was the league champion in the 800, 1600, and 3200 events.
Other performers who took first place in the league for the Spartans:
Kamron Randell-Taylor — 100 and 200
Johann Chavez — 400
Aaleah Cardona — 400
Kiana Ikeda — long jump
Boys’ relay (Johann Chavez, Angel Morales, Damien Ortiz, Kamron Randell-Taylor)
Girls’ relay (Camila Bucio, Janiya Campbell, Bianca Garcia, Danielle Gomez).
----- AT FONTANA HIGH SCHOOL, several individual athletes advanced to the CIF meet.
Lydia Tupolo took first place in the league meet in the shot put and discus, Destiney Rentie captured first place in the high jump and 400, and Lizeth De Paz Becerril was the champion in the 1600 and 3200.
Other Steelers who qualified for post-season competition were Sam Bugarin in the discus and Estanislao Hocog in the shot put.
