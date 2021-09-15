Melissa Snee is the new athletic director at Kaiser High School.
“I’m very excited to be a part of such a great program with a rich tradition,” Snee said.
Previously, she had been an athletic director for 12 years at Sylmar High School in the Los Angeles Unified School District. She also has been a PE teacher and softball coach.
“I’ve been involved in athletics my whole life,” she said.
She said that participating in sports can be very beneficial for students and can motivate them to do well in school.
“Athletics provide a good opportunity for kids and gives them a good sense of belonging and involvement,” she said.
Kaiser has been successful in many sports over the past two decades. The football team has won four CIF championships and the baseball and basketball teams have repeatedly earned top honors in league competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.