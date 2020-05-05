Some of the talented seniors who played baseball for the Kaiser High School team will be going on to perform at the college level.
The Cats (who had an 8-1 record) saw their 2020 season come to an abrupt end in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, but now three of the players are looking forward to returning to the field at universities located in Southern California.
----- NOMAR CAUDILLO, a three-year starter at third base and pitcher, has been accepted at the University of La Verne.
This year, he was batting .429 and also had a 1-0 record on the mound.
As a four-year scholar athlete, Caudillo has been active in campus activities and challenged himself to take multiple Advanced Placement courses.
----- GABRIEL PEREZ received a baseball scholarship to Bethesda University in Anaheim.
Perez is a four-year starter at Kaiser and played 90 games at shortstop. He was batting .414 this year.
He was named one of the recipients of the school's Ken Hubbs Outstanding Student Athlete Award.
----- FERNANDO DURAN will also be attending Bethesda University.
He is a four-year scholar athlete and two-year starter as Kaiser's catcher.
