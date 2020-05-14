Michelle Barajas has received one of the Ken Hubbs Outstanding Student Athlete Awards at Fontana High School.
Barajas maintained a 3.4 GPA while competing in varsity cross country and track for three years. She is a three-time member of the all-league cross country team and was the 2019 league champion.
Barajas will attend Cal State San Bernardino and compete for the Coyotes.
