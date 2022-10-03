Mario Hayward rushed for 150 yards in 23 carries and scored 1 touchdown as the Fontana A.B. Miller football team posted a 22-8 win over Jurupa Valley in the Mountain Valley League opener on Sept. 30.
Tyrone Freeman supplied 52 yards in 10 carries and scored a touchdown for the Rebels, who are 2-4 overall.
David Perez rushed 2 times for 6 yards and a TD, and Jesus Rasura had 4 carries for 11 yards.
Damien Herrera Lopez completed 2 of 3 passes for 14 yards and also ran 2 times for 11 yards.
Sergio Lopez, Freeman, and Hayward all caught passes.
Lopez helped the team defensively by intercepting a pass and returning it 55 yards. He also had 3 solo tackles and 3 assisted tackles.
Eric Copeland had a superb game on defense, making 5 tackles and 2 assists. He had 4 sacks and forced 2 fumbles.
Jared Brieske and Freeman both recovered fumbles.
Jesse Ramirez had 1 tackle and 5 assists and Kevin Rojas and Perez both had 1 tackle and 3 assists. Ruben Palacio had 4 assists.
